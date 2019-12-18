Supplier of construction cart that killed Eric Ndayishimiye asks for charges to be thrown out

One of the two companies charged in the death of a Saskatoon construction worker is asking the judge to dismiss the charges against it mid-trial.

Eric Ndayishimiye, 21, was fatally struck by a heavy table cart at the construction site of the new Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in July 2016.

A fellow worker was handling the cart alone, despite evidence that workers were aware the cart should have been handled by two people.

Two companies face charges under separate sections of the Saskatchewan Employment Act:

Banff Constructors, Ndayishimiye's employer, is charged with failing to ensure the use, handling and transport of equipment was done "in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers," as well as not providing instruction, training and supervision necessary to protect Ndayishimiye's health.

Pilosio Canada, the subsidiary of an Italian manufacturer of carts, is charged with failing to ensure the equipment was safe when used with instructions.

On Wednesday — when the judge-only trial resumed after a four-month break — Pilosio's lawyer, Jonathan Frustaglio, applied for a directed verdict, arguing that the Crown prosecutor, Buffy Rodgers, hasn't proved all elements of the charge against Pilosio.

Frustaglio seized on the fact that Pilosio supplied the cart not to Banff Constructors but to the hospital site's major contractor, Graham Construction, which is not on trial.

(CBC)

Rodgers called the argument "non-sensical."

"Pilsoio is asking the court to create an artificial division here," she said.

Pilosio knew the cart was going to be used at the Children's Hospital site, no matter who it signed a contract with, she added.

Frustaglio elaborated on his argument later in the morning. He said Graham Construction passed the cart on to Banff Constructors without Pilosio's knowledge or consent.

"That's unfair. It's a disconnect," he said. "Pilosio did not owe Banff Constructors a duty."

He added that the cart had been modified on site when workers extended it to 19 feet, beyond the cart's maximum recommended height of 15 feet.

At that point, Frustaglio said, the cart ceased to belong to Pilosio.

Next steps

Judge Brent Klause said he would decide on Frustaglio's application Thursday morning, as well as a separate application to try the two companies in separate trials.

David Myrol, the lawyer for Banff Constructors, said the case had "a propensity for Pilosio to start prosecuting Banff, and vice versa."

Myrol also reconfirmed his previously stated plan to call an expert witness to demonstrate that Pilosio's cart was faulty.