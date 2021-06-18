English River First Nation declares COVID-19 outbreak

An outbreak has been declared in a northern Saskatchewan First Nation as it tries to stop the increase of COVID-19 cases.

The English River First Nation emergency management team made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

The announcement letter said there had been nine recent cases of COVID among people living on the reserve and at least one of them was a variant of concern.

The First Nation ordered a full 48-hour lockdown starting on Thursday afternoon to help contact tracers identify anyone else who may have been infected.

All gatherings and events in the community have been postponed and a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. CST has been brought in. Road monitoring and travel restrictions will be in place for two weeks.

Bernie Eaglechild, health director of the English River First Nation nursing station, said she's isolating from home taking care of her granddaughter and doing wellness checks on people over the phone.

She said it's been challenging to get people to follow health directions, especially young people.

"I am concerned because it's more dealing more with the youth [who] are still out and about," said Eaglechild.

"Ultimately, it depends on them."

The First Nation has sent out a bylaw officer to issue verbal and written reprimands to people not following the health orders. Eaglechild noted that the lengthy pandemic has been hard on many people's mental health and said the First Nation is more interested in prevention than punishment.

"As a First Nations community in northern Saskatchewan, there's a lot of trauma that people have to deal with to begin with and on top of this, the pandemic," she said.

"Mental health is not a crime, and so what we're trying to do is deploy the workers."

Right now, the community is trying to get 70 per cent of everyone on the First Nation vaccinated.

However, the community is running into misinformation. Earlier this week, the band posted on Facebook that it was still only around the 30 per cent level for vaccinations.

"There's a lot of conspiracy theories out there," she said.

"People seem to listen more to that, rather than the scientific aspect of this whole pandemic."

According to the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority, there were 27 active cases of COVID-19 on northern Saskatchewan First Nations as of Thursday. Four people were in hospital.

The English River First Nation is located roughly 420 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.