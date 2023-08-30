English River First Nation announces more findings in radar search for unmarked graves

WARNING: This article includes distressing details.

English River First Nation has found what it says are 93 unmarked graves in and around the former Beauval Indian Residential School's cemetery, 10 more than the community announced in an initial update earlier this month.

"To date, there are 93 unmarked graves, 79 children and 14 infants. We initially issued a press release that indicated that there were 83. However, the additional number was confirmed by the archeologist when he placed the flags," Chief Jenny Wolverine said in a news conference Tuesday in Saskatoon.

"Let me be clear that this is not a finality. This is not a final number. It breaks my heart that there are likely more, or even that there is even one. The experience of residential school is horrific."

In it's initial

Chief Jenny Wolverine says Canada and Saskatchewan should acknowledge the cultural genocide that took place in residential schools. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Wolverine said the findings impact 16 communities in the northwest, including Métis communities. She said this shows that the stories about the treatment at residential schools handed down for generations, "are based on fact."

According to a University of Regina publication , the Beauval Indian Residential School became an official boarding school with government funding in 1897 and operated until 1983 .

Wolverine said that while the school is now closed, it still impacts the communities today "through loss of language and culture."

'GPR technology, geoscience and archaeological expertise': co-ordinator

English River First Nation says its ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search began two years ago, based on guidance from elders and survivors.

In its initial announcement earlier this month, the First Nation said it had found 83 'Areas of Interest" consistent with what were believed to be "possible unmarked graves."

On Tuesday, the First Nation said that it had done further work to determine that they were graves.

GPR co-ordinator Dawn McIntyre told the media that the discoveries, and the determination that they are graves, are based on the measurements of soil disturbances detected by the GPR equipment.

"We used a combination of GPR technology, geoscience and archaeological expertise," she said.

English River First Nation's GPR co-ordinator Dawn McIntyre says they will continue searching. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

McIntyre said the search was based in and around the cemetery used by the school and its staff until the early 1980s. She said GPR detects changes in soil and provided 3D images "exactly in the shape and size of graves."

"The advantage to what we did here, being in an actual cemetery that did have some marked graves, was that we were able to compare and find that these unmarked graves are very consistent with the marked graves. They look exactly the same," she said.

McIntyre said the measurements were identified as child size, or what a geoscientist called "sub-adult." She said these graves were less than five feet long.

"Then the infants, there are 14 places where they look like graves to be about two and a half feet length."

Chief Jenny Wolverine says the initial GPR search indicated that there were 83 unmarked graves, but the additional 10 were confirmed by the archaeologist when he placed the flags the day after the initial announcement. (English River First Nation)

She told CBC that the search will now continue into a second phase.

"There are more areas within the residential school grounds that have been identified by our survivors," McIntyre said.

'It doesn't all come down to dollars and cents': Chief

Wolverine said the community needs holistic support to inch closer to the healing process physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally. She said they also need more resources to keep finding the truth.

"It doesn't all come down to dollars and cents.… It takes a whole community," she said with tears in her eyes.

Wolverine said Canada and Saskatchewan should accept the wrongs committed at residential schools and never let history repeat itself.

"Acknowledge the cultural genocide, dehumanization of First Nations and M�étis cultures of the past. Put words into action. Have the political will to implement the calls to action," she said.

"We have heard, 'I am sorry.' Now, we need to see action. That means continuing to bring home the children we lost at the hands of residential schools."

The community wants to erect culturally appropriate memorials, including a monument to acknowledge all residential schools.

The former Beauval Indian Residential School became an official boarding school with government funding in 1897 and operated until 1983. (English River First Nation)

Richard Durocher, vice-chief of the Meadow Lake Tribal Council, said the mental health of survivors and other community members is very important at this time.

The community is asking for the establishment of healing centres to address the ongoing harms of residential schools.

Durocher said those who dismiss the reality of the residential schools should visit their communities to see the pain.

"Come see the work that it takes to become a normal functional family, and we're still not there," he said, noting there is much more work to be done in the Canadian society.

"We are people. We bleed the same as you. We cry the same as you. We mourn the same as you."

WATCH | Sask. First Nation says it's found evidence of 93 unmarked graves: Sask. First Nation says it's found evidence of 93 unmarked graves Duration 1:11 WARNING: This video contains distressing details. The English River First Nation said Tuesday it is confident that ground-penetrating radar images and other supporting information are evidence of 93 unmarked graves at the site of the former Beauval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan. English River First Nation Chief Jenny Wolverine says that comparisons with known graves in the on-site graveyard and information from elders who directed the search and archeologists who reviewed the ground-penetrating radar images suggest 79 areas are children's graves and 14 are those of infants. The national Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour service at 1-866-925-4419.Mental health counselling and crisis support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat.

'Last case scenario … we take legal action': FSIN Chief

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron said what happened at the former school is a travesty. He emphasized the need for wellness centres and other supports.

He said non-Indigenous priests and nuns "who are murderers and rapists" are still walking free. He said justice is yet to be served.

"Last case scenario — but it's obviously your choice as a community — we take legal action on the federal government," he said.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says the federal government should release records and archives so communities can begin to identify their relatives who never came home. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Cameron said the federal government should release records and archives so communities can begin to identify their relatives who never came home.

"A lot of work to do. So, Justin Trudeau, step up," he said.

"Look after and take the direction from English River and many other residential school sites across this country. Do the right thing. Do the honourable thing."

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour service at 1-866-925-4419.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat.