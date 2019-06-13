Emma Kramer-Rodger
Audio Technician
Emma is the audio technician for CBC's Saskatoon Morning radio show. Emma loves programming music for the show and exploring the talent found in Saskatoon's music scene.
Latest from Emma Kramer-Rodger
Local Music Monday
Close Talker gears up for major tour, partnering with visual artists for 'immersive' experience
Local Music Monday is a regular column on CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. Each month we profile a local band and share their story with our listeners.
MUSIC PLAYLIST
Saskatoon Morning playlist featuring The Garrys and more
This collection of songs heard on the Saskatoon Morning show will be updated weekly.
North Battleford pianist back on road to fulfilling his dreams after brain injury
Cole Knutson's goal of a career as a classical pianist and opera coach was right on track. Then he was hit by a car.
Functional life skills program tailors learning to Saskatoon students with disabilities
A specialized program in Saskatoon is helping children with cognitive disabilities succeed by putting them in a classroom focused on their needs.
