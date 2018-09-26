Skip to Main Content
Elton John's farewell tour coming to Saskatoon next year for a pair of concerts

Saskatoon music lovers have a chance to experience Elton John's final tour when he brings his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show to SaskTel Centre next year.

Tickets for two Saskatoon stops on Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour go on sale to the general public on Oct. 5. (Ben Gibson/Rocket Entertainment)

Known for such classics as Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, Crocodile Rock and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, John has scheduled two shows in the city, Oct. 1 and 2, 2019.

Tickets go on sale for the general public next Friday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. CST.

Other Canadian cities added for 2019 dates include Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto.

Elton John first announced the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at an event in New York City back in January, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rocket Entertainment)

This tour kicked off earlier this month in the U.S. and is set to include more than 300 shows across five continents before finally ending in 2021.

