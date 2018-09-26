Elton John's farewell tour coming to Saskatoon next year for a pair of concerts
Saskatoon music lovers have a chance to experience Elton John's final tour when he brings his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show to SaskTel Centre next year.
Rocket Man's shows at SaskTel Centre part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour
Known for such classics as Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, Crocodile Rock and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, John has scheduled two shows in the city, Oct. 1 and 2, 2019.
Tickets go on sale for the general public next Friday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. CST.
Other Canadian cities added for 2019 dates include Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto.
This tour kicked off earlier this month in the U.S. and is set to include more than 300 shows across five continents before finally ending in 2021.