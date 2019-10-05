'I'll never forget that moment'; Elton John gifts Calgary boy glasses during Saskatoon performance

A small gesture by a world famous musician at a performance in Saskatoon last week made the night for an 11-year-old fan.

Christopher Talbot, who's from Calgary, was gifted a pair Sir Elton John's glasses at one of his recent shows in Saskatoon.

"It was awesome when he walked over to me and gave me the glasses," Talbot said. "I'll never forget that moment. My heart just stopped when that happened."

Talbot wasn't even supposed to be in the first row of the show that night — originally his family purchased tickets in the fourth row, but closer seating opened up and because the 11-year-old loves John's music so much, his family bought tickets in the front row.

Boucher says her son has hardly taken off the glasses he was gifted by Elton John since he got them. (Submitted by Michele Boucher)

Talbot's mother, Michele Boucher, said she was recording parts of the concert, but she panicked and stopped recording as John gave Talbot his glasses. Talbot was singing along through the entire concert according to his mother.

"He was just so kind, he shook Christopher's hand and handed him his glasses," Boucher said. "That was amazing, it was just so heartfelt."

Photos of the moment were shared on John's social media page.

Talbot discovered John and his music through the movie Rocketman, and was touched by his story.

Talbot fell in love with a particular jacket John wore in the 70s, and his aunt tracked down some 210 ostrich feathers and 110 turkey feathers to recreate the piece of clothing.

"We make custom costumes for Christopher regularly because he's very theatrical, likes to dress-up as his favourite artist, favourite actor, that sort of thing," Boucher said.

Boucher says Talbot has hardly taken off the glasses since he got home from the concert—except the sleep and shower of course.