109 animals seized from self-described animal rescue in Elrose

RCMP and Animal Protective Services of Saskatchewan seized 109 animals from the Sask Alley Cats Association — described on its website as a province-wide rescue — in Elrose Wednesday.

"We saw animals in distress," said Animal Protective Services executive director, Don Ferguson.

Ferguson declined to comment on whether Animal Protective Services had been performing regular check-ins leading up to the seizure.

The Alley Cats Association's director, Dolores LaPlante, was asleep when officials showed up, according to a post on the association's website.

"APS and RCMP broke her front door, herded her out to an RCMP vehicle and began to cage the cats," the post said.

Another post, this one on the assocation's Facebook page, said a "reputable law firm has reached out to our director."

The association is fundraising for the retainer.

History of seizures

Alley Cats director Dolores LaPlante pleaded guilty in 2013 to putting her animals in distress following a seizure in 2011.

The prior seizure included about 70 animals. In that case and the recent one most of the animals seized were cats

LaPlante is still allowed to own and care for pets.

Charges pending

Ferguson said he was unable to speak to most specifics of the Alley Cats seizure, other than to say his organization is in contact with the Crown and charges are pending.

Generally a seizure is triggered by a complaint from a member of the public. It is unclear whether this is the case for Alley Cats.

The animals seized from the Elrose residence were seized in part from the home and in part from an outside shelter at the behind the house.

Ferguson would not confirm the conditions of the seized animals.

Elrose is about 140 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.