It's federal election day. Sask. polls are open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It's voting day across Canada, including Saskatchewan's 14 ridings.

Polls open in the province at 7:30 a.m. CST and close 12 hours later at 7:30 p.m.

In four days of advance polls last week, roughly 4.7 million Canadians voted. That's one million more than in 2015.

Any Canadian citizen aged 18 years and over is eligible to vote. Locations of polling stations and other details can be found on the Elections Canada website, elections.ca.

Voters will be asked for either one piece of photo identification, two pieces of non-photo ID, or to bring someone with ID from the same polling area to vouch for them.

Conservative candidates captured 10 of the Saskatchewan seats in the 2015 election, with the New Democrats taking three and the Liberals one.

In that election, national voter turnout was 66 per cent. The lowest turnout occurred among 18 to 24 year olds (58 per cent) while 65 to 74 years olds turned out in the highest numbers, at 80 per cent.

This time, a total of 81 candidates are running in the province, the most since 1993. It's the first time five parties – Conservative, NDP, Liberal, Green and People's Party of Canada - have fielded a full slate in Saskatchewan.

Voters in Saskatoon can take the bus to the polls for free Monday. Riders can download a pass by going to transit.saskatoon.ca.