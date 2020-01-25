'The monster is dead': Edwin Proctor, convicted of 1979 murder, sexual assault, dies in custody in Saskatoon

A man convicted of horrific sexual assaults against two Winnipeg women, and the murder of a third, has died in custody in a Saskatoon psychiatric facility.

Edwin Dennis Proctor died Friday at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon of apparent natural causes following an illness, Correctional Service Canada said in a news release.

Proctor was serving an indeterminate sentence for crimes he committed in 1979.

On Oct. 18, 1979, Tracey Walsh, then 15 years old, and a friend were abducted and raped by Proctor outside Winnipeg. Proctor left the girls to die in a ditch. Both survived.

Proctor had raped and killed Catherine Cluney, 21, a few weeks earlier.

He was arrested and after years of hearings and court proceedings was convicted in 1995 of first-degree murder, attempted murder, rape and buggery in connection to the three cases.

While the names of sexual assault victims are usually not published, Walsh has for years insisted that the media use her name.

"The monster is dead," Walsh told a CBC reporter on Saturday, adding she was not yet ready to do a full interview.

As per policy in cases involving the death of any inmate, Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances surrounding Proctor's death.