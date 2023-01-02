Sask. educational assistant charged with exploiting 2 students, RCMP say there could be more victims

A worker at a school in southern Saskatchewan has been charged with sexually exploiting two boy students, and RCMP say there could be other victims.

RCMP say 38-year-old Stacey Duke of the Rural Municipality of Francis is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, and two counts of luring a child.

She was an educational assistant at the school in the community of Vibank, Sask.

An official with Prairie Valley School Division declined to provide details of the alleged offences. He did say that the employee is no longer working there, that the division takes these matters seriously and that students are being offered supports.

RCMP say there may be more victims. They are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone wishing to make a report to police can contact their nearest RCMP detachment or police service. Indian Head RCMP can be contacted at 306-695-5200 or 310-RCMP, stated an RCMP news release.

Duke will appear in Indian Head Provincial Court on March 7.