Edmonton man charged with luring, sexual interference of child by Sask. ICE unit

Saskatchewan's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged a man from Edmonton with numerous sexual offences against a child.

In April, the Prince Albert Police Service was contacted by a person who said their child had been lured online through a social media app and a sexual assault had occurred.

The ICE unit was eventually able to identify a suspect in Edmonton who was arrested on Aug. 12.

Ullas Pappu, 32, has been charged with sexual assault, luring, invitation to sexual touching, posession of child pornography and showing sexually explicit material to a person under 18, among other charges.

Members of the ICE unit searched Pappu's home and seized a vehicle and electronic devices, which are being analyzed.

Pappu was released by a judge in Edmonton and will be appearing in Prince Albert provincial court September 30.

The Saskatchewan ICE unit is made up of members from the Prince Albert Police Service, RCMP, Regina Police Service and the Saskatoon Police Service. The unit investigates crimes involving the abuse and exploitation of children on the Internet.