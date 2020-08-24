Edam, Sask., teacher, mother Stephanie Blais killed by black bear near Buffalo Narrows

Hubert Esquirol says he was talking on a satellite phone with his daughter Stephanie Blais when the 44-year-old was attacked by a black bear at the family cabin on McKie Lake, north of Buffalo Narrows.

She had called with an update on a malfunctioning water pump and had just sent her nine-year-old son Elie into the cabin for an antenna.

"And then I heard a kind of kind of a noise like this, a bit of a gurgle, and I waited on the line for two minutes, and I called her name and I said hello and there was no answer. So I was talking to her on the phone when the bear attacked her," he said.

"Stephanie would have been making the phone call facing south, on an open area. We have to move away from the trees for the satellite phone to work, and she was on the phone with me.

"The bear would, we think, would have walked up from behind her, which is a forested area and there's a little pond there, and we speculate that he would have probably jumped up and grabbed her by the neck."

She made the call at 5:41 p.m. CST on Thursday, he said.

An aerial view shows the cabin site where the fatal attack happened. (Submitted by Hubert Esquirol)

After two minutes, Esquirol disconnected and called back. No one answered. Seven minutes later, he got a call from Stephanie's husband, Curtis Blais. He had been in the cabin kitchen, about 30 metres away.

"Curtis called advising me that a bear attacked her, that he sprayed the bear with pepper spray and the bear got more angry. Then he went to the house, got a gun, shot the bear, the bear got even more angry," he said.

"He shot the bear again and the bear went down. So by that time, Stephanie had no pulse. He gave her mouth to mouth, but she was injured beyond the point of recovery."

Esquirol had nothing but praise for how Curtis reacted, saying that he did everything that he could "and kept his composure."

Esquirol and his daughter co-own the fly-in cabin north of Buffalo Narrows. Esquirol farms near Meota and is a pilot, and he'd spent the earlier part of the month there. Curtis, Stephanie, Elie and two-year-old Uma arrived early last week.

Stephanie Blais and her children, Uma and Elie and her husband Curtis. (Submitted by Hubert Esquirol)

Esquirol said his daughter had "a strong mind" and held degrees in human justice and elementary education. She lived and worked, at various times, in Kuwait, Taiwan, South Africa and Guatemala — "she had 37 countries on her passport," Esquirol said — before returning to Saskatchewan and marrying in 2000.

Esquirol said that his daughter and son-in-law spent their honeymoon at the camp where she died. Days later, he's still trying to process what happened.

"We take some comfort in knowing that, less than 30 seconds before Stephanie was attacked, her children were playing at her feet. So the bear could have attacked Stephanie, disabled her and then killed the two children, two swats with its front leg," he said.

"It's very sad. Stephanie passed away at a place where she would not have chosen. But given that she was there, she would take acceptance."

RCMP and the Ministry of Environment are investigating and will do an autopsy on the bear. This is the first fatal bear attack in the province since 1983.

