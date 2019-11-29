Weather likely a factor in fatal car-semi crash near Eatonia, Sask.: RCMP

A 34-year-old man is dead following a collision between a car and a semi near Eatonia, Sask., Thursday night.

The crash happened at approximately 6 p.m. CST on Highway 21 about 15 km south of Eatonia, according to a release from Leader RCMP.

Police said the victim was found trapped and unresponsive in his vehicle.

First responders performed CPR until the man could be extricated from the vehicle and transported to hospital, where he later died.

Police said it was snowing in the area at the time and weather is considered to have been a factor in the collision.

The crash closed both lanes of Highway 21 for more than 10 hours while an RCMP collision re-constructionist examined the scene.

EMS and fire crews from Eatonia and Leader were among the first responders called to the crash site.