5th person charged in relation to death of Dylan Chretien in Prince Albert, Sask.

Five people are now charged in connection with the death of 30-year-old Dylan Chretien of Prince Albert, Sask.

A 31-year-old woman charged this week with accessory to murder after the fact became the fifth person charged in the death by Prince Albert Police.

Chretien was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2019, and his remains were found near Prince Albert about a month later on Dec. 4.

Christy Roy, 42, and Brandon Smith, 33, are both charged with second-degree murder.

Brandon Daniels, 25, and Max Moostoos, 28, are charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

The 31-year-old woman is scheduled to appear at Prince Albert Provincial Court Friday morning.

Prince Albert police said the case is still being investigated. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800=22-8477.