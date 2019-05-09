'Thief, cheat, liar, coward': Saskatoon judge pounds Sand while giving prison sentence

A judge spent close to an hour at Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon Thursday morning delivering a blistering dressing-down during sentencing for a man who pleaded guilty to two violent home invasions and manslaughter.

Justice Richard Danyliuk sentenced Dustin Trevor Sand, a.k.a Dustin Morin, to 15 years in prison.

Sand had pleaded guilty to a home invasion near Prince Albert in September 2015 and then, one month later, to orchestrating a second home invasion in Saskatoon that led to the death of Corey Favel.

"In addition to finding Mr. Sand to be a thief, a cheat, and a liar, the term coward can be added," Danyliuk said, speaking directly to Sand from the bench.

"He sent those four young men into that house when he knew, or certainly should have known, that someone would be armed with a firearm. One of those young men ended up dead by following Mr. Sand's directions. I do not know if Mr. Sand will ever be able to wash that blood off his hands."

The garage and alley behind 314 Garrison Cres. were taped off by police after a fatal home invasion. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Danyliuk was referring to a Oct. 14, 2015 home invasion on Garrison Crescent. Sand had enlisted four young men to invade the residential home, steal the drugs stored by a dealer and beat-up a man who had replaced Sand as the "muscle" in the house.

"To make it even worse, he lined up four young men to do his dirty work for him," Danyliuk said.

"Mr. Sand did not even have the guts to face [the man] directly."

'He even lies about lying'

In his 52-page written ruling, Danyliuk discusses how he applied the Gladue analysis, which obliges a judge to consider the systemic or widespread factors that may have had an impact on the offender. Sand is originally from the Mistawasis First Nation.

"Gladue considerations depend heavily on receipt of an honest account from the offender. With Mr. Sand, it is almost impossible to tell if he is saying the truth at any given moment," he wrote.

"He even lies about lying."

Danyliuk also took a dim view of Sand's claim that he has discovered religion and spirituality while in custody.

"What remains unclear is whether he has done so because he sees the light from above, or feels the heat from below," Danyliuk said.

In the end, Danyliuk accepted a joint sentencing submission of six years for aggravated assault and breaking and entering in relation to the Prince Albert home invasion.

He then sentenced him to nine years for manslaughter and breaking and entering connected to the Saskatoon home invasion.

The sentences are to be served consecutively, for a total of 15 years.

Danyliuk gave Sand enhanced remand credit of 3.8 years for the time he has already been in custody.

This left a net sentence of 11.2 years.

Danyliuk urged Sand to use his time in prison to "strive for an honourable life."

"He has been an abject failure at being a criminal. He has been caught at every turn."