Duron Carter pleads not guilty to charge of possessing pot at Saskatoon airport

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Duron Carter has pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing pot at the Saskatoon airport last February.

Carter, 27, entered his plea in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday morning.

A trial date is expected to be set on July 5.

Pot is set to become legal in Canada on Oct. 17.

Similar offence in Winnipeg

Carter's plea comes only three days after he pleaded guilty in a Winnipeg court for a similar offence at Winnipeg's James Armstrong Richardson International Airport back in November 2017.

That case involved Carter possessing of marijuana-laced chocolate chip cookies.

The Manitoba judge granted Carter an absolute discharge, meaning he won't have a conviction on his record despite having pleaded guilty.