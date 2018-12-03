Former Riders star Duron Carter granted absolute discharge on Saskatoon airport pot bust

Duron Carter's lawyer says he doesn't know why the former star Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver tried to cross an international border with marijuana in his carry-on luggage.

Carter was charged with simple possession on February 1 after flying into Saskatoon from the U.S.

A security officer in Saskatoon took Carter's luggage for secondary screening. The officer discovered 6.8 grams of dried marijuana in a cigar box.

This was Carter's second border bust in as many years. In 2017, he was arrested in Winnipeg with pot cookies in his luggage while travelling into the U.S. A judge in Winnipeg granted an absolute discharge in that case.

Carter had initially pleaded not guilty on the Saskatoon charge. On Monday, the day the trial was to start in Saskatoon provincial court, he changed that plea to guilty via his lawyer. Carter did not appear in court.

"He decided to accept responsibility so he can move his football career forward," said Louis Mercier, Carter's Regina-based lawyer.

"He didn't think it was worth the risk, when he could accept responsibility for having marijuana on his person."

Mercier said that Carter had considered going to trial because the airport security tape had been erased. In the end, though, he felt that society's views on recreational marijuana had changed enough that he stood a good chance of the charge getting tossed.

"Should he be severely punished for something that's now legal? So I think an absolute discharge was fair in all the circumstances," Mercier said.

Carter was traded to the Toronto Argonauts midway through the most recent CFL season. Mercier said it will be up to the border agencies to assess whether Carter may travel freely back and forth to the U.S.