Duke's hazard: Saskatoon dog narrowly avoids eating chicken breast with razor blades

Brittany Betker says she has no idea why someone would want her one-year-old dog to eat razor blades.

But that's almost what happened.

Betker lives in Saskatoon's Pacific Heights neighbourhood. On Monday, she was watching Duke playing in their fenced backyard on Langevin Crescent. The cream-coloured pup is a shepherd-lab cross that she and her husband adopted last year through a rescue service.

Betker knows what toys are in the yard and she became curious when she noticed Duke running with a plastic bag in his mouth.

Her curiosity quickly turned to shock.

"I went and took it out of his mouth and, looking at it, it was a very clear piece of chicken breast and there were sharp things hanging out of it," she said.

"So when I opened it up, it had razor blades inside."

Brittany Betker is cautioning dog owners across the city to be cautious about leaving their pets unsupervised after finding a chicken breast with razor blades inside in her back yard. (Brittany Betker/Facebook)

Betker got the bag away from Duke before he ate any of the blades and she called police. They confirmed that they're investigating.

Betker says there is no reason for what happened.

She grew up in the house that she now lives in with her husband, so she's familiar with the area and all her neighbours. There are lots of dogs on the block and she says no one has ever complained about Duke. She says most people on the block met him when they adopted him at ten weeks.

"We don't have any grudges with our neighbours, there's no reason for somebody to do this on purpose, so it just doesn't make sense as to why somebody would want to hurt an animal," she said.

Betker is cautioning dog owners across the city to be cautious about leaving their pets unsupervised.