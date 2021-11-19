Man who killed Saskatoon teen in 2013 drunk driving crash back behind bars for driving while disqualified

The Saskatoon man who killed 17-year-old Quinn Stevenson in a 2013 drunk driving crash is back in prison after pleading guilty this week to weapons charges and driving while disqualified.

Robin Tyler John pleaded guilty in 2014 to impaired driving causing death in the collision that killed the Saskatoon teen. Stevenson had recently graduated from Centennial High School in 2013 when a car driven by John plowed into Stevenson's car while he was on his way to work.

John was sentenced to two years in prison and two years probation, and given a three-year driving ban.

On January 24, 2018, RCMP arrested John on the highway near Rosthern. He was charged with driving while disqualified, as he had not followed SGI requirements following his driving ban, court heard this week.

John was arrested again in Saskatoon on Feb. 5, 2021, and charged with several weapons and breach charges. He pleaded guilty to those charges and to the charge of driving while disqualified.

At his sentencing this week, court heard that John was caught on video in front of an apartment building with a sawed-off shotgun.

The video showed John pointing the shotgun at another man who had one foot encased in a cast and was hopping from foot to foot on crutches. At one point, the video shows John breaking open the shotgun, revealing cartridges in the barrel.

He was also charged with failing to attend court and fraudulently impersonating another person.

John pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to four years and three months, and given enhanced remand credit of 423 days.

He was also banned from driving for two years after his sentence is served.