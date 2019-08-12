Cocaine trafficking charge laid against 70-year-old Green Lake woman
A 70-year-old woman from Green Lake, Sask., faces a cocaine trafficking charge.
Woman scheduled to make first court appearance in Meadow Lake September 16
The charge stems from a search warrant executed Thursday in the community, according to an RCMP news release.
The woman was charged for cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking.
She is scheduled to make her first court appearance in Meadow Lake Provincial Court September 16.
Green Lake is about 250 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.