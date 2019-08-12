Skip to Main Content
Cocaine trafficking charge laid against 70-year-old Green Lake woman
Saskatoon·New

Cocaine trafficking charge laid against 70-year-old Green Lake woman

A 70-year-old woman from Green Lake, Sask., faces a cocaine trafficking charge.

Woman scheduled to make first court appearance in Meadow Lake September 16

CBC News ·
A Green Lake woman is scheduled to make her first appearance at the Meadow Lake courthouse in September after being charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking. (Google Street View)

A 70-year-old woman from Green Lake, Sask., faces a cocaine trafficking charge.

The charge stems from a search warrant executed Thursday in the community, according to an RCMP news release.

The woman was charged for cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She is scheduled to make her first court appearance in Meadow Lake Provincial Court September 16.

Green Lake is about 250 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|