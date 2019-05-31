Man presumed drowned while trying to save child at Madge Lake

Searchers are looking for the body of a Manitoba man who is presumed to have drowned at Madge Lake, after saving a child.

On Thursday afternoon, Kamsack RCMP was called to Pelican Point on Madge Lake to a reported drowning.

The man and two women were on the water, along with five children. One of the children was playing in the water by the ladder of the boat when the child was pulled away by wind and waves.

RCMP say the man, identified as 29-year-old Dallas Miller, jumped in to help the child but he was also pulled away from the boat.

The two women threw life jackets into the water but could not reach the child or Miller.

One of the women then jumped into the water and Miller was able to push the child to her.

The father of two, from Benito, Man., went under the water and did not resurface.

Family members and Ministry of the Environment Conservation officers searched the surface on Thursday night, without success. The boat launch and Pelican Point is now closed, while the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team conducts a search, along with other agencies.

Madge Lake is located about 370 kilometres east of Saskatoon, and about 30 kilometres south of Benito, Man.