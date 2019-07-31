Saskatoon driving instructor offers tips to keep your cool as tempers flare in summer traffic

Keeping your cool behind the wheel in Saskatchewan's urban centres can be tough, as road construction creates an obstacle course of detours and traffic slows to a frustrating crawl.

It's the sort of environment that can set tempers to boil and increase the dangers of road rage, according to one Saskatoon driving instructor.

"I've seen some rare cases of extreme road rage," said Neil Dahl. "I've seen fights and I've seen … things break out. Nothing really drastic, where they had to call the police or anything."

Dahl said that normally balanced people can sometimes let their emotions get the better of them when they are behind the wheel. Studies he's reviewed suggest that might be because drivers have the sense they are wrapped in armour when they are in their vehicles.

If someone flips you the bird, don't give it back. - Neil Dahl

"People feel braver in a car and they take chances that they shouldn't take."

If you find yourself a little hot under the collar while driving, Dahl has some suggestions on how you might be able to put the brakes on road rage:

Breathe.

Turn up a favourite song.

Turn on the air conditioning.

If steps 1 to 3 fail, pull over, get out of your vehicle and try to calm down.

Dahl has seen his fair share of road rage, and he's urging drivers to not let their emotions take over. (CBC)

Do not escalate

Of course, it doesn't really matter how calm you are behind the wheel if someone around you is losing their cool and focuses on you as the problem.

Dahl's advice here: do not escalate the situation.

For example, he says, "if someone flips you the bird, don't give it back."

In summer, it seems like you can't turn a corner without running into construction. All the blockages and detours can be frustrating. Neil Dahl, a driving instructor in Saskatoon, spoke with Saskatoon Morning's Heather Morrison about ways to prevent frustration from turning into a road rage. 7:00

Keeping cool and doing nothing to raise the ire of another driver sometimes is just not enough, and in that case Dahl's No. 1 rule is to stay in your car. If another driver is getting aggressive by tailgating or following you, then it's a good idea to reset your GPS.

"If they're following you, drive to the police station," he said.

"You don't want people to know where you live."

Technology also offers some hope in reducing road rage, Dahl said, since virtually everyone is carrying a smartphone these days.

That means drivers who feel themselves getting out of control might pause, knowing if they give in to emotions and act out, it very likely will get caught on tape.