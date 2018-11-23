Driver sideswipes police car in Saskatoon pursuit

A 29-year-old man faces numerous charges after allegedly racing away from Saskatoon police Thursday night.

Police spotted a stolen vehicle on Idylwyld Drive and 33rd Street just before 11 p.m. CST. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it raced off.

The officers called off the pursuit, and tracked the driver with the Air Support Unit. The driver was weaving into oncoming traffic at high speeds.

Police set up several roadblocks with stop sticks around the city, and managed to flatten three of his tires.

However, the driver kept going, and police needed to box the vehicle in to stop it. While that was happening, the driver sideswiped one of the police cars.

Three police cars were slightly damaged but no one was injured.

The man is facing charges of possession of stolen property, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and breaching conditions.

He will make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.