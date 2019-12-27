Driver finds fast way to lose $1,515 after going 214 km/h
RCMP fined a driver $1,515 after pulling over a car travelling twice the posted speed limit near Hepburn, Sask., on Dec. 23.
Car is also impounded for 7 days
The driver was clocked at 214 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on a two-lane stretch of Highway 12.
In addition to the fine, the Nissan Altima was impounded for seven days.