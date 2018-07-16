Driver dinged with $1K ticket on highway to Country Thunder

A driver on Highway 11 speeding to the Country Thunder Music Festival was slapped with a hefty fine by Saskatoon police.

Police said the driver was caught driving 182 km/h on Saturday, more than 70 kilometres per hour over the legal driving limit.

"What are you willing to risk other people's lives for?" tweeted the SPS Traffic Unit. "This simply makes zero sense."

The tweet said the car was impounded and given a $1,044 fine.

Meanwhile, RCMP thanked attendees of the festival for a "relatively smooth and pleasant weekend." As of Sunday morning, 29 people had been arrested during the event.

On Saturday, police arrested one impaired driver on the grounds, broke up five assaults, made one drug possession arrest and investigated several other mischief charges.