Driver charged with impaired driving after semi truck crashes into 7 parked cars in Regina

A 38-year-old-man from Mississauga, Ont., is charged with impaired driving after his semi truck crashed into seven parked vehicles in Regina on Tuesday, police say.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said officers were dispatched at 3:40 p.m CST after being notified of a multiple vehicle crash at Park Street and 17th Avenue East.

Police said investigation found that a semi heading south on Park Street crashed with seven vehicles. No injuries were reported.

The driver was arrested at the scene and his truck was impounded, RPS said.

He has been charged with impaired driving. RPS said a drug recognition expert examined him in custody.

The driver has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in provincial court Nov. 24.