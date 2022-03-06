Dozens marching in Saskatoon call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine

With blue and yellow flags in hand, dozens marched in Saskatoon on Sunday chanting "no-fly zone please."

NATO countries have ruled out creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as "participation in the armed conflict."

But continuing the calls to protect Ukraine's sky is how Oleksandr Atamanchuk says he's helping from Saskatoon.

"We can't help too much against the missiles," said Atamanchuk, who organized the walk.

"I can't do anything when the bomb is coming."

Atamanchuk is also part of a group that's creating a database for volunteers who can help send donations to Ukraine.

Dozens marched in Saskatoon on Sunday calling for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. (Trevor Bothorel/Radio-Canada)

Iurii Reshitnyk, who was also at the walk, says he worriedly calls his parents and friends in Ukraine everyday to make sure they're still alive.

"First few days [of the war] we were just crying because our relatives, our friends, our nation [is] under attack," he said.

Reshitnyk's parents and siblings, along with his wife's parents and siblings, are all in Ukraine.

"They are fighting for our independence and for peace in our country and for peace in Europe," Reshitnyk said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is now in its 11th day, with more than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine having crossed into neighbouring countries, according to the United Nations.