Commercial building on fire in downtown Regina

Crews were fighting a fire at a commercial building in downtown Regina as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Regina Fire Department made a post on X, previously known as Twitter, at 7 a.m., stating they were fighting a fire on the 2100 block of 12th Ave.

Crews on scene downtown at a commercial building fire on the 2100 Blk of 12th Ave. Crews are working to extinguish the fire and complete searches. Please stay clear of the area while crews work. <a href="https://t.co/UZ6N6ekR94">pic.twitter.com/UZ6N6ekR94</a> —@Regina_Fire

CBC News confirmed that crews were still working to extinguish the fire and complete searches as of 9 a.m. CST.

Authorities are asking people to stay clear of the area while crews work.