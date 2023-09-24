Content
Commercial building on fire in downtown Regina

Fire crews have been battling the fire for 3 hours Sunday morning

Firefighters can be seen batlling a fire at a commercial property
Fire crews working to extinguish the fire and complete searches as of 9 a.m. CST (Submitted by Regina Fire Department.)

Crews were fighting a fire at a commercial building in downtown Regina as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Regina Fire Department made a post on X, previously known as Twitter, at 7 a.m., stating they were fighting a fire on the 2100 block of 12th Ave. 

CBC News confirmed that crews were still working to extinguish the fire and complete searches as of 9 a.m. CST.

Authorities are asking people to stay clear of the area while crews work.

