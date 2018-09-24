The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League says it's new assistance program will continue to provide much needed mental health support to Saskatchewan's hockey community.

The league's assistance program was initially established to provide immediate mental health support for the players, families and communities affected by the Humboldt Broncos bush crash last April.

But now, according to the league, it's about much more than that. The SJHL has set up both a toll-free phone line and an online portal for those seeking support.

"When someone's reaching out for help, they need that help now," said SJHL president Bill Chow.

"They don't need that help in a week or two weeks or whatever the case may be. You may not get them to call back another time."

Program has received $1.4 million in donations

While the program was set up in the aftermath of the tragedy, Chow says it was soon apparent that the need for mental health assistance extended far beyond the immediate aftermath of the crash.

That's when the community stepped in to help.

"After the Humboldt tragedy, we were all impacted by that event and wanted to do something," said Federated Co-operative Limited president Scott Banda.

Co-ops across western Canada raised funds through individual donations, corporate donations and the sale of "Humboldt Strong" t-shirts.In total they raised $768,000. That's about half of the $1.4 million the program has received in donations so far.

"Our donation is around mental health to help all people impacted not only now, but well into the future on all aspects of mental health - not just grieving in Humboldt." Banda said.

"We wanted to help there but [it's] also so much more. It's a broader understanding of research and into helping with issues in the hockey world."

Work has already begun on two different support options for those struggling with mental health issues.

As the assistance program seeks official non-profit status, it faces a number of unknowns when moving forward.

"There are certain things that have to be paid for. There's counselling that we have to pay for but those are unknowns as to how much counselling is going to be needed and how much counselling is going to be used," Chow said.

Despite these unknowns, Chow hopes that the program will continue to help hockey players well into the future.

"Hopefully... that assistance program is in existence long after I'm retired from the game of hockey," Chow said. "That's my goal."