Don Atchison shuns bike lanes and BRT, boosts mining and 'jobs, jobs, jobs'

Former Saskatoon mayor turned comeback hopeful Don Atchison wasted little time Friday before staking his ground on a variety of issues during his campaign launch speech.

Bike lanes on 3rd Avenue S and a costly bus rapid transit (BRT) system? Atchison wouldn't vote in favour of them, he said.

Nor would he support defunding the police, water and sewer rate hikes, a planned property tax increase in 2021 (which still requires a final city council vote this November) and new landfill development, Atchison said.

"Our campaign is about what matters to all: safety, security, certainty and stability," Atchison said from Rotary Park Friday morning, with Remai Modern art museum and the River Landing development serving as his backdrop.

WATCH: Atchison says he won’t vote for 3rd avenue bike lanes, BRT <a href="https://t.co/HYrQWN5UWA">pic.twitter.com/HYrQWN5UWA</a> —@gqinsk

Atchison castigated current city council for what he called "a bleak and dismal record of accomplishments over the last four years," and contrasted that with his own tenure as mayor from 2003 to 2016.

"When I was mayor, we built bridges.… River Landing, [the new] police headquarters and the food bank.… We need a proven leader, one that has the ability to lead the city through the post-pandemic," he said.

Asked to clarify his criticism of current city councillors, Atchison replied, "I don't think they have come forward with any really major projects at all. They've done lots of talking, lots of studying along the way, but they haven't done much in the way of actually finalizing or moving programs ahead at this particular time."

Lighthouse shelter needs 'a new solution'

Atchison cited a number of initiatives he would back as mayor, including petitioning the provincial government to bring back the Homes First program, a long-term retention program for new immigrants, a master plan for downtown Saskatoon and improved Saskatoon Transit service.

He wants Saskatoon to become the mining capital of Canada and called for "jobs, jobs, jobs."

"We need to look after the basics first," he said. "We need to look after the businesses of our community, the families and the children."

Atchison also turned his attention to the downtown Lighthouse shelter for vulnerable people, saying it requires "a new solution," and that current operations have failed those in need.

"I think it's incumbent to look at the people that are there, that are living there [and] can't go in there 24 hours a day and there's no facilities for them to use," Atchison said.

He said he would be open to moving the shelter's location but did not specify a preferred new spot.

The provincial government and Saskatoon Tribal Council need to be involved in addressing the issue, he added.

Atchison mingled with some speech attendees after giving his remarks. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Atchison did not mention plans for a new, $134-million downtown library branch in his initial remarks and adopted a neutral stance when asked about it.

"That's up to the library to deal with," he said.

Another mayoral candidate, Rob Norris, took had a different take on the library Friday.

Norris, at his own media event less than an hour after Atchison's concluded, said he would seek to rescind a previous decision of city council to approve $67 million in borrowing for the project by the Saskatoon Public Library.

Norris called the proposed 134,000-square-foot building "gold-plated" when viewed in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic and the period of austerity the pandemic portends.

"It's excessive," Norris said.

Norris said he was not worried Atchison would take votes away from him and give current Mayor Charlie Clark an edge. He said Atchison's entry into an already-crowded race is a sign of "increasing dissatisfaction with the Clark administration."