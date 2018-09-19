Dodsland, Sask., man dead after truck rollover

A 59-year-old man from east-central Saskatchewan is dead after his truck rolled Tuesday night.

RCMP were called to a rural road near Kerrobert, Sask. at around 7:45 p.m. CST, according to a news release. The truck had left the road and hit a steep ditch, which caused the truck to flip over.

The driver, who was the only person in the truck, was thrown out during the crash.

The man from Dodsland, Sask., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's family have been notified. His name will not be released.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.

Kerrobert is approximately 170 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.