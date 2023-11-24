Doctor warns Saskatchewan residents to take precautions as influenza numbers spike

A Saskatchewan doctor is warning residents to take precautions as flu numbers soar.

"No two flu seasons are the same, but for this particular one we are seeing quite an increase in number of cases compared to the previous one," said Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka, the medical health officer for the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority.

The number of positive influenza tests in government labs has increased more than tenfold in the past week, according to a report from the provincial government's Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP).

There were 594 confirmed positive results for the week ending Nov. 18. That compared to just 46 the previous week.

In northern Saskatchewan, three people recently died of influenza, said Ndubuka. During this period last year, there were none.

Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka, the medical health officer for the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority, is reminding Saskatchewan residents to wash hands, get vaccinated and mask when at risk to help control the recent spike in influenza numbers. (Supplied by Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka)

He said fewer people in his region have received their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations this year. As of Nov. 20, there were 2,741 flu shots administered, compared with 2,988 last year by this point.

"I'm actually concerned because the trajectory of illness is likely to increase if we don't get our flu shots of COVID-19 vaccines and apply the lessons we learned during the pandemic," Ndubuka said.

"If we continue that behaviour, we will be more susceptible. It's really important we consider all this."

Ndubuka reminded everyone to wash hands frequently, stay home if sick and mask if there's a risk of exposure.

He said the increase in cases is "stretching" staff in health-care facilities.

The situation appears to be similar in urban areas.

"We are getting so many patients in with it, we have to close the clinic early because we simply can't take anymore patients," said Daniel McNeil, business manager at Saskatoon's Kenderdine Medical Clinic.

According to the government report, total hospital admissions for respiratory viruses increased from 417 for the previous two weeks to 565 for the most recent two weeks, an increase of 35 per cent. Influenza accounted for 46 per cent of these, while COVID-19 was responsible for 42 per cent.