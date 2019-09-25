Sask. doctor charged with falsifying immigrants' medical records

A Saskatoon doctor has been charged with falsifying immigrants' medical records and instructing her staff to do the same.

The province's College of Physicians and Surgeons laid six charges this month against Dr. Tshala Tshiyombo.

According to the charges, Tshiyombo "encouraged staff members of the clinic to schedule as many immigration medical examinations as possible." She then gave clean bills of health to people she had never fully examined, it states.

It says she threw urine samples in the garbage without sending them for testing. She also billed for eye exams and other procedures she didn't do.

"I can't recall ever having a set of charges which allege that a physician had falsified immigration medical records. It's certainly an unusual charge," said college legal counsel Bryan Salte.

None of the allegations have been proven and no date has been set for the hearing. Tshiyombo could not be reached for comment.

The charges say Tshiyombo instructed staff to alter documents and submit false health claims.

"One of the expectations of any professional, and certainly physicians are among those, is that they be truthful and honest," Salte said.

Tshiyombo has shut down her practice and is no longer a registered doctor in Saskatchewan.

According to several of the other charges, she didn't give patients any notice of the abrupt closure earlier this year. And the college isn't sure what's happening with the patients' medical records.

The college is now trying to make sure the records are transferred properly to their new doctors.