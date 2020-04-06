Sask. doctor embraces treating patients remotely during COVID-19

A Saskatoon doctor says she's getting used to treating many of her patients over the phone.

In March, the province's Ministry of Health changed its billing practices to allow doctors to hold patient visits over the phone or on video chat, rather than in-person.

The change was made to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"In the last couple of weeks I'd say I've seen probably five or 10 patients in the flesh and everyone else by phone," said Dr. Carla Holinaty, chair of the Saskatchewan Medical Association's family practice section.

Like many family doctors, Holinaty normally relies on in-person visits to treat her patients. While there are advantages to a face-to-face visit, she said maintaining a relationship with a family doctor is the most important.

"All of our data tells us that the way that we can improve the health status of people, we can extend lifespans, we can keep people out of hospital and prevent them from being bounced back to hospital after discharge, is by having an ongoing relationship with a family doctor," she said.

"That's where we can see the biggest payoff."

Holinaty said regular visits are very important, especially when drug prescriptions are involved.

"If you're on a blood pressure medication, we like to know that it's actually working and that it hasn't caused a kidney problem," she said.

"We're still following up with people. It's just that perhaps we're doing it by phone or video instead of doing it in person."

She said many clinics now have pre-screening people who ask questions about a person's condition to determine if they can be seen remotely.

Ultimately, Holinaty hopes virtual care will continue to be practiced once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

"I'm hoping that this is sort of a proof of concept that they can work with," she said.

"I think it's something that patients and physicians have been asking for for a long time."