Divas Nightclub announces temporary closure after video shows crowded dance floor

A veteran LGBTQ+ bar in Saskatoon has decided to close down temporarily after a video of a packed dance floor surfaced on social media.

On Friday, Divas Nightclub announced on Facebook it was closing its doors to work on a way to help nightclub patrons self-distance.

"We have started working with SHA [Saskatchewan Health Authority] this week to implement a revolutionary new system with the intent this can be used in other nightclubs and late night bars who are all struggling with keeping people abiding by set out safety guidelines," read the post.

"We are not sure how long it will take, so at this time we do not have a reopen day set."

The clip, which was recorded on Oct. 9, spread like wildfire across the city. It angered owners of other local nightclubs, who said they had been trying to stick to the rules.

The nightclub had also been flagged by the Saskatchewan Health Authority for a potential COVID-19 exposure on Oct. 3.

In a previous story, the club's owner said it was difficult to get a room full of drunk people to stay two metres apart, but said the club was trying to do so.

The Facebook post said Divas was one of the last clubs in the city to open, and offered free masks to patrons, as well as posted signs and arrows to keep people apart.

The closure comes on the heels of another possible COVID-19 exposure at a Saskatoon dance club.

Video of packed nightclub spurs anger in Saskatoon 0:28 A video circulating online appears to show a Saskatoon nightclub packed shoulder to shoulder. 0:28

Last week, the Saskatchewan Health Authority put out a COVID-19 alert for The Longbranch country bar. It said anyone who had been at the bar Oct. 8 should immediately self-isolate if they were not wearing a mask or sharing drinks.

At a news conference, Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer said people need to follow guidelines while in bars, and should not be mingling with people outside their regular bubble.

Meanwhile, Divas said it would be working hard to make sure everyone is safe in their business.

"SHA has inspected Divas establishment multiple times since reopening and approved our processes and safety measures that are currently in place," read the Facebook post.

"We agree the SHA's measures currently in place are not working and that it's not enough, we can and will work with them to do better."

It's not clear when the club will reopen.