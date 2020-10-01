Regina-born Tatiana Maslany to star as She-Hulk in new Disney Plus Series

You wouldn't like Tatiana Maslany when she's angry.

On Thursday, Disney announced that the Regina-born actor will be playing superpowered lawyer Jennifer Walters in the new series She-Hulk on Disney Plus, the entertainment giant's streaming service.

The news came after Maslany denied being cast as the Marvel Comics superhero in an interview with The Canadian Press in October, dismissing the casting report at that time as a rumour.

The Regina-born Maslany won two Emmy Awards for her work on the television show Orphan Black. She has also appeared in Perry Mason, Heartland and Being Erica.

Marvel's official website says the new series will be a comedy, dealing with superhuman-oriented legal cases.

It will feature appearances by Academy Award nominees Mark Ruffalo (who will return to the role of the Hulk, which he's played in several Marvel movies) and Tim Roth (who returns as the villain Abomination, a role he played in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk).

The information was released during an investor day presentation by Disney, which outlined the company's long-term programming plans.

Disney Plus also announced it will be raising its monthly subscription price by $3 in Canada in 2021, from the current $8.99 per month.

A release date for She-Hulk has not been announced.

Mansbridge One on One: Tatiana Maslany Mansbridge One on One Video 22:24 Peter Mansbridge speaks with Canadian actor Tatiana Maslany, star of Orphan Black about feminism and fame. 22:24

In other casting news, Disney said Markham, Ont., actor Iman Vellani will also be playing the role of Ms. Marvel in a Disney Plus series.

The Walt Disney Co. acquired Marvel Entertainment in 2009 in a $4 billion US deal.