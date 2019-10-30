Directwest, SecurTek ratify new collective agreements

Unifor has voted in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement for both SecurTek and Directwest, as voting continues for Saskatchewan's other Crown corporations.

About 5,000 workers at Crown corporations including SaskEnergy, SaskPower, SaskTel, Directwest, SecurTek and SaskPower went on strike Oct. 4 after talks broke down.

Both sides were divided over wage increases. The province had offered a deal that included a zero per cent wage increase for two years, followed by a one per cent increase, a two per cent increase and, in some cases, another two per cent increase.

The collective agreements for Directwest and SecurTek had expired March 19. The new agreements will be for a three-year term ending in March 2022.

The new agreements for Directwest and SecurTek will see weekly rates of pay retroactively increase by one per cent in March 2019. This will be followed by a two per cent increase in 2020 and another two per cent increase in 2021.

There are 116 full-time employees with Directwest, which is a subsidiary of SaskTel and runs Mysask411. Active full-time employees will receive four days of pay to compensate for the 17-day labour disruption.

Full-time employees at SecurTek will receive the same four days. The company, which is based in Yorkton, has about 140 full-time employees.

Part-time employees will receive a pro-rated number of days' pay, based on hours worked in the month leading up to the strike.