Arrival of pure-bred dingo sisters in Saskatoon marks a first for Canadian zoos

As two sandy-coloured dogs rush to the edge of their zoo enclosure, a man's voice with an Australian accent calls out to greet them.

"Hey girls!" says Tim Sinclair-Smith as dingoes Maple and Euci clamber against the chain-link fence.

Sinclair-Smith is the zoo manager at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo. He said the zoo has brought pure-bred dingoes to Canada for the first time.

The dingoes don't wag their tails, but they show off big toothy smiles as they greet Sinclair-Smith. He jokes that he is still teaching the dogs to be bilingual in Australian and Canadian.

Like the zoo manager, the pure-bred wild dogs hail from Down Under, having travelled 14,000 kilometres to their new home at the zoo.

Dingoes Maple and Euci played tag and ran laps around their new enclosure early Friday morning. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

After one-month in quarantine, the one-year-old dogs were finally allowed to be released into their new purpose-built enclosure on Friday.

"Aw, let me tell you when we let them out they just went nuts, and a good nuts," said Sinclair-Smith as a crowd began to gather around the enclosure.

"It was absolutely hilarious to watch, they were running, chasing each other, rolling, playing, just rolling in the grass."

The dingoes were lively and curious as people started to arrive to get their first glimpse of the zoo's newest arrivals.

One of the sisters crouched down and stalked the other, then pounced. They tussled on the ground before launching into a game of tag.

Sinclair-Smith said bringing the dingoes, which are considered a vulnerable species, to Canada is an opportunity to raise awareness about the animals and the challenges they face in the wild.

"We can't be any more grateful to the Australian Dingo Foundation because without them [we couldn't] have these beautiful girls to share the word about the plight of dingoes, and the fact that we want to try and get ... their status changed to a native species. I think after 12,000 to 16,000 years you're sort of owed that," said the zoo manager.

Dingoes considered vulnerable species

Sinclair-Smith said dingoes are still hunted and baited and he hopes education will help to stop that.

The dingoes in Saskatoon are called "alpine dingoes," one of three types along with "tropical" and "desert."

Their new enclosure is the zoo's former wolf enclosure but the wolves have now been moved into a larger space. Sinclair-Smith found the glass panels surrounding the dingo enclosure in an old hockey arena.

He expects a busy weekend for the zoo, with excited children already starting to file in to see the young dingoes early Friday morning.