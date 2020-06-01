Man charged with murder in Dillon, Sask., homicide

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder in the killing of a man in Dillon, Sask., in March, RCMP say.

Bartholomew Herman of Bear Creek, Sask., is facing a charge of second-degree murder in relation to the death of 28-year-old Ty Lemaigre.

On March 22, officers from the Buffalo Narrows and Dillon RCMP detachments responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Dillon, which is about 450 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Officers found two men with serious injuries at the scene.

RCMP said EMS tried to save 28-year-old Ty Armand Lemaigre, but he died of his injuries at the scene.

The other man was transported to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries before being sent to Saskatoon for further treatment, police said.

Cpl. Rob King said the death was considered suspicious from the outset and the accused is the other man who was injured.

"It's taken some time for the investigation to get to the point where they are prepared to lay charges against Mr. Herman," he said.

RCMP said they are not looking for any other suspects in relation to Lemaigre's death.

Herman was scheduled to appear in La Loche Provincial Court via video Monday morning.