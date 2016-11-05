Departing Saskatchewan senator looking forward to the next challenge

Raynell Andreychuk said it's a strange feeling to retire from the Senate.

"I keep telling everyone I'm unemployed today for the first time since I was 15," Andreychuk said to The Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie. "I started my work career as an usher in the Daylight Theatre in Saskatoon, and I've never been without a job."

Andreychuk has been representing Saskatchewan as a senator for the past 26 years after being appointed by Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in 1993.

Before that she had a busy career as a judge, and was also Canada's high commissioner to Kenya and Uganda

Andreychuk said Mulroney called her while she was Ambassador to Portugal.

"I received this telephone call that the Prime Minister would like to speak to you," she said. "Now when you are an ambassador and not really close to the PM your first thought is, 'What did I do wrong?' " she said. "That will always stick with me."

Andreychuk said she is proud to have always put the work of the senate first.

Conservative Senator Raynell Andreychuk, middle, pictured with Independent Senator Paul Massicotte, left, and Liberal Senator Dennis Dawson, right, at a press conference at the National Art Gallery in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (CBC News)

She helped start a foreign policy dialogue in Canada at the parliamentary level with countries in Africa.

"We'd always looked at Africa as development, aid, starvation and conflicts. But at the parliamentary level we built a type of relationship which is built on foreign policy and I think it became an equal relationship and I'm rather proud of that."

She also played an integral role in four electoral missions to Ukraine.

And in one of her last acts as a senator she worked on amending the code of ethics and conflict of interest.

That came about after a number of senators became embroiled in expense claims controversies.

"I actually filed the report on Monday with Tuesday being my last day," Andreychuk said.

She said the scandals made for a difficult time in the upper chamber, but it brought about important changes.

"When you see colleagues who are in difficulty, it's not an easy task," she said.

"It spurred me to ensure we had a full and appropriate code of conduct on conflict of interest and ethics."

Raynell Andreychuk spent 26 years in the Senate chamber on Parliament Hill. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

She said it shows one person's actions can affect the entire institution.

It was a tough learning experience, but the Senate is better for it, she said.

"I think we are more concerned about involving the public, getting the public to understand what the senate is, and being mindful that transparency and accountability are not just words, they are actions."

And while she is no longer a senator, at 75 she has no intention of 'retiring.'

"So today I'm unemployed. It's a strange feeling, but I keep thinking there is still another challenge or maybe even more than one challenge and I hope it comes soon."