Sask. dentists won't qualify for pandemic insurance coverage if they close voluntarily, says regulator

Saskatchewan dentists will not receive insurance compensation if they shut down or reduce their services voluntarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the province's regulatory body.

It's unclear how many dentists across Canada are in a similar situation, but most deal with the same non-profit company, CDSPI. There are more than 500 dentists in Saskatchewan alone.

There could be hundreds of millions of dollars at stake nationally, with policies covering losses of up to $1,000 a day, according to documents.

Some dentists told CBC Thursday they are worried this could leave them unable to pay their bills or compensate staff. They fear some offices could remain open for financial reasons, putting staff and patients at unnecessary risk.

A memo sent to dentists late Wednesday by the College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan "recommended" closure or limiting offices to emergencies only.

The TripleGuard insurance held by most of the province's dentists specifically allows compensation in the case of pandemics.

However, the College says it consulted with the main company handling all dentist insurance, CDSPI. It said CDSPI won't pay pandemic insurance unless the government orders a closure.

"At this time, we want to clarify that the recommendations do not qualify as the condition required for TripleGuard Insurance plan coverage," stated the College memo. "It must be based on an order from a civil authority or public health official."

The Saskatchewan government said it won't do that.

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer and Premier Scott Moe held a news conference to announce a state of emergency Wednesday.

They ordered the closure of bingo halls, gyms and other facilities.

They suspended all optional hospital tests and procedures, but declined to do the same for dental offices.

"I don't think it's appropriate to write orders for everything and everyone," chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said Wednesday.

The decision was met with outrage from dentists and other experts. They say dentistry is one of the most risky activities during the pandemic, given the close contact, open mouths and spinning instruments sending millions of saliva droplets into the air.

In a statement Thursday, CDSPI vice-president Julie Yoshikuni said the matter is under discussion.

"We can assure you that we are actively working on behalf of dentists with the insurer, Aviva Insurance Company of Canada, to obtain clarity on the conditions of TripleGuard coverage in a pandemic situation. The circumstances in each province are unique," she said in the statement.

"We understand the urgency of getting answers and solutions for dentists. We will share information as soon as it becomes available."