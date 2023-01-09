Saskatoon dentist, twin brother charged in drug trafficking and money laundering investigation

A Saskatoon dentist and his twin brother are accused of drug trafficking, money laundering and operating a criminal organization after a police investigation that began in October 2021.

Jason Lee, 33, works out of a dental practice in River Landing. Lee, also known as Jae Sung Lee, appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Jan. 6, where he was charged with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic, possessing proceeds of crime and operating a criminal organization.

Lee was released Jan. 9 after posting $25,000 cash bail and agreeing to following conditions that include staying at an approved address and not travelling.

Lee was arrested at the dental office, which police say is not linked to the allegations.

"I won't be able to elaborate on the individual's attendance at the business when he was arrested as it is otherwise unrelated to the criminal charges." police spokesperson Joshua Grella said in an email.

As part of the investigation, police seized a house at 514 Hamm Cres., which they say is valued at $700,000 in the Rosewood neighbourhood. The home's registered owner is Jason Lee.

Jessica Tran, 33, is also named on the court information. She was charged and released, and is scheduled to return to court Feb. 7.

Jay Lee, 33, Jason's twin brother, is also charged with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic, possessing proceeds of crime and operating a criminal organization. Jay, also known as Jaeho Lee, will be in court Jan. 11 for a bail hearing.

Sources confirm that Jay has two previous convictions for cocaine trafficking. The most recent, in 2014, saw him plead guilty and be sentenced to five years in prison.

Latest bust

In a news release on Jan. 6, police said officers initiated the investigation in October 2021 after learning of a large-scale operation in which cocaine and methamphetamine were being trafficked.

Officers raided four properties on Jan. 5. According to court documents they include the house on Hamm Crescent, plus Jason Lee's home on 10th Street East and two separate properties on Kristjanson Road where Jay Lee and Jessica Tran live.

They also seized:

Approximately $79,000 cash.

A Mercedes-Benz CLA250.

An Acura ILX.

A Nissan Rogue.

Jewelry.

Financial documents.

Paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police said that additional charges may be laid.