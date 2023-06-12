Demonstrators call on Sask. government to make policy changes for Legacy Christian Academy

As churchgoers entered Saskatoon's Mile Two Church Sunday morning, a throng of demonstrators outside waved signs calling for the connected Christian academy to be defunded, among other changes.

Legacy Christian Academy, formerly known as Christian Centre Academy, receives government funding as an independent Saskatchewan school and is also the defendant in a $25-million lawsuit alleging physical and sexual abuse.





"We've asked the government to mandate proper public school curriculum. We've asked them to mandate certified professional teachers and asked them to mandate aligning their policies with the human rights code," said Caitlin Erickson, a former student at Christian Centre Academy and a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

In an emailed statement Monday, the Ministry of Education referenced The Education Act, 1995 and its provision for the registration of independent schools — but said it could not provide further comment given the ongoing lawsuit.

Caitlin Erickson, a former student and outspoken critic of what is now called Legacy Christian Academy, holds a sign alluding to a biology textbook used by the independent Saskatchewan school that said the Loch Ness monster was proof that dinosaurs still exist. (Albert Couillard/Radio-Canada)

"This provision allows parents/guardians to educate their children in accordance with their conscientious beliefs, which may include faith-based education, and provide them with a legitimate exemption from a public or separate school," it said.

"The Government of Saskatchewan believes in the importance of supporting parental choice and the ability to access faith-based education in Saskatchewan."

Attempts to reach Legacy Christian Academy for comment were unsuccessful on Monday.

Former students call for changes, defunding

Erickson said the demonstration, at an intersection near the school in Lawson Heights, was intentionally planned to allow churchgoers to see protesters as they entered.

Janalee Bell, now living in Portage La Prairie, Man., was among the about 30 people outside the academy. She is a former student who alleges abuse and said her family went to the church and school.

"My big hopes would be that the government would see what we are standing up for and make some changes," she said.

"There's more than one voice here and there's many other people that have been affected."

A demonstrator outside the Legacy Christian Academy holds a sign calling for accountability. (Albert Couillard/Radio-Canada)

Robynne Randall, who also said she is a former student, said the school should be defunded, referencing various allegations of abuse.

"I'm so happy that people have come out today to show support, because it's really important that this institution, this school, does not receive any more funding," she said.

"I feel really confident that now that people are listening, we'll actually see some results."

The lawsuit has not been tested in court. The next court date is July 7.