'Definitely a lot of snow on the way': Winter storm watch in place for central, south Sask.

A large snow storm is making its way to Saskatchewan, with an Environment Canada winter storm watch blanketing much of the province's central and southern regions.

Snow is forecast to start hitting those regions on Friday.

There's also a snowfall warning in the Lloydminster, Sask. area. Snowfall is expected to start there on Thursday, with 15 to 30 centimetres of snow expected there by late Saturday.

The winter storm watch is currently between Moose Jaw and Prince Albert, and all points in between. Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow are expected for most of those regions, and winds are expected to pick up meaning it will be tough to see on the roads.

So far the Yellowhead Highway heading west to east looks like it will be the hardest hit, said Brad Vrolijk, lead forecaster with Environment Canada.

"There might be a few patches within that line that might see up to 30 centimetres of snow. No guarantee there but definitely a lot of snow on the way," he said.

The watch will become warnings later on Thursday. By then, meteorologists have a better idea of which regions will be hit.

"There's going to be a very broad area of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow but that heaviest line, even if the system moves north or south 50 kilometres, that could be a pretty significant change in how much snow any one place sees," Vrolijk said.

This is all coming from a low pressure system that's making its way from British Columbia.

"As the system comes east, it wants to bring quite a bit of warm air into the southern portion of the province. But sometimes cold air can be a little bit of a bully and likes to shove things out of its way," Vrolijk said.

If that does happen, the warnings could end up being further south than the watches currently indicate.

Crashes on Saskatoon's Circle Drive

There were three different car crashes on Saskatoon's Circle Drive within 30 minutes on Thursday morning.

They happened at Circle Drive and Millar Ave, Circle Drive and Idylwyld and Circle Drive and Airport Drive.

Saskatoon police advised people to take extra time on their commute.