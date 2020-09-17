Locals shocked after statue of Virgin Mary ripped out of Debden, Sask., shrine

A village in north-central Saskatchewan is shocked after vandals stole a large stone statue of the Virgin Mary out of a shrine this week.

On Tuesday night, vandals apparently hitched a chain to a statue of Our Lady of Fatima in Debden, Sask., and ripped it off of its foundation.

"It was just senseless," said Rod Fisher, the mayor of the village, which is 155 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

"Like, what was the point?"

The shrine has stood in village for more than 50 years. Debden's priest began building the shrine following the Second World War, after all of the village's soldiers returned home without being injured.

Fisher said whoever was responsible would have had to work hard at dislodging the statue, which stands roughly three metres tall.

He believes someone used a tractor to pull the statue down, dragging it down the street.

"One of the businesses in town here has a security camera outside the front that shoots down the road," he said.

"We have a good idea who it is," he said. "There's a couple of people that kind of allegedly witnessed it.… They thought that maybe the church group was just sending out for repairs or something."

Fisher is hopeful the statue will be returned and restored to its proper place.