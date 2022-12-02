Deaths of 2 inmates at Sask. Penitentiary in past week prompt Corrections Canada reviews

The Correctional Service of Canada will be conducting reviews after the deaths of two inmates in a Prince Albert, Sask., penitentiary.

According to a Wednesday news release from Corrections Canada, Brandon Lupkoski had been serving a three-year, eight-month sentence since February. He was convicted of breaking and entering, discharging a firearm and other offences.

He died Monday and his next of kin have been notified, the news release stated. No cause of death has been released.

Corrections Canada conducts a review whenever there is a death of someone in custody. Its policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

According to court documents, Lupkoski developed a daily fentanyl addiction following a childhood filled with abuse. He told justice officials he was high on tranquillizers when he committed the offences.

Corrections Canada said another inmate, Raymond Stonechild, died Thursday. He had been serving an indeterminate sentence for sexual assault since February 2008, a Friday news release said.

Court documents show Stonechild had a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1976.

His next of kin have been notified, Corrections Canada said. The agency did not say how he died.