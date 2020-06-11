RCMP say deaths of North Battleford mother and two children were murder-suicide

RCMP say the deaths of a mother and her two children found at the site of a house fire in North Battleford were the result of a murder-suicide.

Police believe 39-year-old Tammy Fiddler was responsible for the deaths of her two children, seven-year-old Tessa and 11-year-old Wesley.

Police received a report of a house fire on the 1400 block of 99th Street at 2:29 p.m. CST on June 5.

Police said Fiddler's body was found by emergency responders outside the home, having been taken out of the house by her common-law partner, who arrived moments earlier.

Although the fire was isolated to the basement, there was smoke throughout the house, according to police.

Once inside, firefighters found the bodies of the two children.

"Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South (MCU-S) assumed carriage of the investigation due to the injuries observed on the adult female at the time she was located," said a news release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

"The investigation over the past week has been extensive."

RCMP said they conducted more than 30 interviews and inquired with several neighbours who live near the house.

The scene of the fire has been examined and forensic autopsies were conducted on June 8 and 9, said the police service.

North Battleford RCMP and Forensic Identification Services, RCMP General Investigation Services, the North Battleford Fire Department, fire investigators from Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service were all involved in the investigation.

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text) | crisisservicescanada.ca (chat)

In Quebec (French): Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca.

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre.

Hope for Wellness Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or chat online at hopeforwellness.ca.