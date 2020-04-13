Police investigating early morning death of woman in Pleasant Hill

Saskatoon police are investigating the early morning death of a woman they found injured in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

They are treating the death as suspicious.

Police found the woman near the intersection of Avenue T and 21st Street after receiving a 911 call around 3:40 a.m. CST Monday morning.

Police say when they arrived the woman was still alive but she later died in hospital for her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.