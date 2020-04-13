Skip to Main Content
Police investigating early morning death of woman in Pleasant Hill
CBC News ·
Saskatoon Police found an injured woman in the Pleasant Hill area who later died in hospital. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Saskatoon police are investigating the early morning death of a woman they found injured in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

They are treating the death as suspicious.

Police found the woman near the intersection of Avenue T and 21st Street after receiving a 911 call around 3:40 a.m. CST Monday morning.

Police say when they arrived the woman was still alive but she later died in hospital for her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The area was covered in police tape. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)
