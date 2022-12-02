Death of Sask. inmate prompts review by Correctional Service of Canada

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will be conducting a review after the death of an inmate in a Prince Albert, Sask., penitentiary.

According to a news release from CSC, Brandon Lupkoski had been serving a three-year, eight-month sentence since February. He was convicted of breaking and entering, discharging a firearm and other offences.

He died Monday, stated the news release. His next of kin have been notified, CSC. No cause of death has been released.

CSC conducts a review whenever there is a death of someone in custody. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

According to court documents, Lupkoski developed a daily fentanyl addiction following a childhood filled with abuse. He told justice officials he was high on tranquillizers when he committed the offences.