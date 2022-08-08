Sask. woman, accused of faking own death, says she had 'no choice' but to flee

The Saskatoon woman accused of staging the disappearance of herself and her son has issued a statement to CBC News from an Oregon jail.

Dawn Walker, 48, was the subject of an extensive missing persons search after she disappeared with her son about two weeks ago. She was found and arrested in Oregon City on Friday and has been detained in the U.S. since.

"I left Saskatoon because I feared for my safety and that of my son," Walker said in a written statement to CBC News. She didn't name the person she said she fears, but Walker has previously made domestic violence allegations against her ex, who is the father of her seven-year-old son.

Police have said the domestic violence allegations were investigated, but unfounded.

Walker's friend, Eleanore Sunchild, recorded Walker's statement during a visit at the Multnomah County Jail in Portland on Monday.

Walker is charged in the U.S. with aggravated identity theft, which, if convicted, would lead to a minimum prison sentence of two years. She has also been criminally charged with parental abduction and public mischief in Canada.

U.S. prosecutors allege that Walker faked her and her son's deaths as part of an elaborate scheme that involved stolen identities and a fraudulent bank account. Police were able to locate Walker and her son last Friday by following bank transactions for gas, food, Netflix and Airbnb rentals.

Walker says justice system failed

Walker said she was "failed by the Saskatchewan Justice system, the family law system and child protection."

She said she previously filed domestic abuse reports with Saskatoon police and RCMP and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"The police services did nothing to assist me. I reported my concerns to the child protection authorities and again nothing was done. I am fighting systems that continuously fail to protect me as an Indigenous woman and protect non-Indigenous men," Walker said.

"So many women and children before us have had to run for their lives to protect their children. The SPS and RCMP only cared when they thought I was dead and the pressure they were under because of their blatant failures."

Before Walker was located by police, her friends and family suggested foul play or interpersonal violence could be involved in her disappearance. Saskatoon police were asked Monday about the allegations.

"Any potential or any previous allegations made by Dawn Walker were thoroughly investigated and no charges resulted as a result of those investigations," Saskatoon police Deputy Chief Randy Huisman said.

The allegations of domestic abuse were also put directly to her ex, the father of the seven-year-old, by CKOM before Walker and her son were found.

Andrew Jansen told CKOM he "would never hurt Dawn or [her son]. There's no truth to any of that, and that's all I can say." CBC News has made attempts to speak with Jansen directly.

After Walker was arrested, agents found and reviewed a series of notebooks with handwritten notes she possessed. Within those materials agents 'found the defendant’s check list for how to stage her death and disappearance,' according to the court documents. (United States Attorney District of Oregon)

Walker says she had 'no choice'

In her statement, Walker had a message for the dozens of family members, friends and others who prayed and searched for her in the days after she was declared missing.

"I apologize to anyone I hurt. I was left with no choice. No one heard me. I love my son so very much. He is my only child...I was motivated out of my immense love for [him]," she said.

She said she witnessed something involving the boy "that scared me to the core," but did not elaborate.

"More will come out as I further tell my story upon my return to our Treaty lands," she said.

Sunchild and Walker's family also emailed written statements to CBC News. They are pressing for Walker's extradition to Canada and encouraging others to do the same.

"We, her supporters, urge the Canadian and Saskatchewan governments to commence extradition proceedings immediately so Dawn can return to Canada to deal with her matters there," said Sunchild, a Cree lawyer in Saskatchewan who is in the U.S. supporting Walker as a friend.

The family said Walker "deserves our compassion and understanding.… It's not easy being an Indigenous woman in Saskatchewan. All she wanted to do was raise her son in peace."

Saskatoon police said the criminal investigation into Walker — and those who may have helped her — is ongoing. They said there could be more criminal charges laid depending on the outcome.

A rally is being held Tuesday evening at the Legislature building in Regina in support of Walker, who appears back in court next month.